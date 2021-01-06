  1. Politics
Flights from UK suspended to ensure control of UK coronavirus

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to London announced that flights from the UK have been suspended to ensure control of the UK mutant coronavirus.

"Following the outbreak of the UK mutant coronavirus, which infected at least 60,000 people a day, the British government declared a nationwide quarantine and closed schools, universities, offices, and public centers immediately after the New Year holidays for at least a month and a half," Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted.

"Iran suspended direct and indirect trips from Britain to Iran weeks ago," he noted.

"There is only one patient in Iran infected by this type mutated who is being treated in a hospital in Tehran," he informed.

The Iranian envoy added that flights from the UK have been suspended to ensure control of the UK mutant coronavirus.

