Feb 16, 2021, 5:00 AM

Tehran-Najaf flights resumed amid pandemic: Official

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Spokesman for Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said that flights of Iraqi Airways has been resumed between the two countries of Iran and Iraq in the current week by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh broke the news on Monday and said that there is not prohibition for the issuance of flight license to neighboring Iraq.

After the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, travel restrictions were exerted in some flight routes, so that Iran-Iraq flights also were subject to these restrictions, he added.

With the coordination and agreements made in this regard between officials of the two countries, Iraqi Airways en route Tehran-Najaf-Tehran and Mashhad-Najaf-Mashhad will be launched in the current week, he said, adding, “Presently, there is no restriction on issuing licenses to the Iranian airlines.”

It was decided to resume flights of Iraqi airlines to the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on which, Iranian airlines can also transfer passengers on the mentioned route by obtaining a license, the spokesman continued.

Currently, there are two flights a week from Tehran and two flights from Mashhad to the cities of Najaf and Baghdad in Iraq, so that admitting passengers requires the approval of Iraqi side, he added.

