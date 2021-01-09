Over 1 ton of narcotics busted in SE Iran

The Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchistan Province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Saturday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the police forces of Iranshahr and Bampour, a drug-trafficking band who were planning to transfer two large consignments of illicit drugs to the center of the country have been identified and dismantled.

During the operation, 5 smugglers have been arrested, he added.

The police forces seized 375 kg of opium in addition to confiscation of some weapons and ammunition, Taheri said.

He went on to say that in another operation carried out in Iranshahr, the police forces arrested 4 smugglers and seized 636 kg of opium and some weapons.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/IRN84179123