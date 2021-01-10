Iran's police seize over 30 tons of illicit drugs in 2 weeks

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 30,678 kilograms of narcotics consisting of 26,331 kilograms of opium and 2,739 kilograms of hashish, 438 kilograms of crystal, 437 kilograms of morphine, 354 kilograms of heroin, 202 kilograms of grass, and 186 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been busted by police forces across the country in the last two weeks.

He added that the figure indicates a 31% decrease compared to the corresponding period last year (44,518 kilograms).

73% of drug confiscation has been carried out in 6 Iranian provinces, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, South Khorasan, Hormozagan, Khorasan Razavi, and Fars, Aslani noted.

He added that 11,936 culprits have been arrested in this regard and of those arrested 7,865 smugglers have been handed to the judiciary officials.

According to Aslani, 728 vehicles and some weapons and ammunition seized in the same period by police forces.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

