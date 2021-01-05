Pakistan committed to cooperating with Iran on border issues

He made the remarks in his meeting with Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Second Brigadier General Majid Karimi who traveled to Pakistan to discuss ways of boosting cooperation in a bid to counter the traffic of illegal drugs.

Pakistan enjoys a history of close and fraternal relations with Iran and is ready to expand existing relations in all areas, said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

Karimi, for his part, said that Iran is eager to expand cooperation with Pakistan, especially on the issue of pursuing and dealing with smugglers and terrorists.

He welcomed Pakistan's move to build a fence on its border with Iran, calling it very effective in the fight against drug trafficking and other crimes.

Karimi arrived in Islamabad on Sunday morning at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against narcotics.

During his visit, he held meetings with some Pakistani officials.

