Police confiscate 829kg of narcotics in SE Iran

The Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchistan Province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Monday that following the intelligence activities of the police forces of Saravan County, a drug-trafficking band who were planning to transfer a large consignment of illicit drugs to the center of the country have been identified.

The smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night when they found themselves ambushed and surrounded by police forces, he added.

Five smugglers have been arrested in this regard, he said, adding that the police forces seized 829 kilograms of opium in addition to confiscation of some weapons and ammunition.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

