Iran calls for Palestinian homecoming after 71 years of displacement

The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement on the 71st anniversary of Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe), when hundreds of Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homeland by Israelis, and scattered across refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and Palestine’s neighboring countries.

“On Nakba Day, an illegitimate entity called the Zionist regime was born under US support and by occupation of Palestinian territories, and it continued its existence through war, occupation, and crimes, and today, it has become the main reason behind all regional crises, and a real threat to international peace and security,” the statement said.

While expressing its solidarity with the aspirations of the Palestinian people, the Islamic Republic of Iran once again highlights the important responsibility of the international community, in particular the United Nations, to end the organized occupation of Palestine and the Jerusalem al-Quds.

Iran also calls on international community to help the people of this land determine their own destiny and form an independent Palestine state with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement added.

The international community is also expected to take decisive measures to put an end to the over-seven-decade long period of crimes, occupation and aggression of the Israeli regime, and provide the condition for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland.

A referendum should also be held with participation of all the original citizens of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, to determine their desired form of political system, the statement concluded.

