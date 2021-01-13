S Arabia urged to immediate release of detained Palestinians

In a letter penned to the Speaker of Saudi Consultative Assembly on Wed. he called for the immediate release of Palestinians detained in the country.

In this letter, Ahmad Bahr stressed the need to release Mohammad al-Khadiri, a detained member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, who is more than 80 years old.

Earlier, Amnesty International called for unconditional release of Mohammed al-Khadiri, a detained member of the Hamas movement in Saudi Arabia. Amnesty International also stressed the need for the release of Hani, the son of a Hamas member.

A few days ago, human rights organizations issued separate statements, calling for the immediate release of a detained Hamas member in Saudi Arabia.

"We demand the immediate release of Palestinian detainees, especially Mohammed al-Khadiri, from Saudi prisons as soon as possible," Fawzi Barhoum, Spokesman for Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement said.

The most important point regarding Palestinians detained in Saudi Arabia is that they were mainly supporters of the resistance movement. However, the Saudi Arabian officials have laid the preliminary ground for their detention by making baseless and unfounded accusations against them.

