Zionists settlement construction clear violation of Intl. law

Issuing a statement on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that the Zionist Regime’s decision on the construction of 800 new housing units in the West Bank is “a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.”

Guterres reiterated that the construction of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 1967, including in East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and is a clear violation of international law and regulations.

The UN Secretary-General has warned that the expansion of Zionist settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories will eliminate the possibility of ending the occupation and establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders.

On January 11, the Prime Minister of Zionist Regime Benjamin Netanyahu said he has instructed to build 800 settlement units in the West Bank.

The Zionist authorities approved the construction of 530 new settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Encouraged by the US President Donald Trump’s so-called 'Deal of the Century', Netanyahu announced in May that his government would formally annex the Jordan Valley and all settlement blocs in the West Bank.

