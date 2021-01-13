Zionists banned COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinian prisoners

Palestinian Prisoners of War Information Office said in a statement that Zionist regime officials have issued a statement ordering that coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine should not reach Palestinian prisoners under any circumstances, Al-Wafa news reported.

The ban on giving coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine to Palestinian prisoners comes at a time when the deadly virus is on the rise among the Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli regime’s prisons considerably, the statement is read.

Zionist regime officials, led by Israeli Minister of Internal Security, are responsible for consequences of any serious incidents for the Palestinian prisoners.

It should be noted that 191 Palestinian prisoners have so far been infected with the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Israeli prisons. The Committee for the Protection of Palestinian Prisoners of War has issued a statement stressing that increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners infected with COVID-19 reflects the Zionist prisons organization's negligence in providing appropriate medical treatment and services to prisoners.

It has previously been reported that concerns about the spread of coronavirus among Palestinian prisoners have grown so much that families of these prisoners are concerned about treatment of infected prisoners in Israeli prisons.

