Iran’s measures reversible upon compliance by JCPOA members

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran’s measures are fully reversible upon full compliance by all JCPOA participants.

Seizure of S. Korean tanker technical issue

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry announced that the seizure of the South Korean tanker by Iran has only been based on technical issues.

EU reacts to increase of uranium enrichment level in Iran

The European Union (EU) has reacted to Iran's decision to increase its uranium enrichment level, which was recently reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Army to hold large-scale drone exercise

The first joint and large drone combat exercise of the Army with the participation of hundreds of operational drones of the different sections of the force will be held in Semnan for two days.

Iran seizes S. Korean-flagged tanker in Persian Gulf

Iran has seized a South Korean flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf on Monday.

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow facility

Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility, said the government spokesman.

Tehran ready to negotiate with Riyadh

Stating that Iran welcomes any attempt to bridge the gap among regional neighbors, the Iranian envoy to Kuwait expressed Iran's readiness to discuss any disputes and crises with Riyadh via peaceful and formal negotiations.

Iran not to negotiate on missile, defense capabilities

Stating that Iran will not negotiate on missile and defense capabilities, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the US should bear the responsibility for any adventurism in the region.

Bushehr province exports near $2 billion in Q3

A total of 7.32 million tons of non-oil goods worth $1.9 billion were exported from the ports of southern Bushehr province during the third quarter of the current Iranian current year (Sept. 21 to Dec. 22).

COVID-19 claims 55,650 lives across Iran

The coronavirus has infected 6,073 people and claimed 110 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

