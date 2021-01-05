Iran capable of enriching uranium up to 60 percent

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi made the remarks on Tuesday noting that currently IR1 centrifuges are utilized to produce 20 % enriched uranium, adding that Iran has the capacity to use IR4, IR2M, and IR6 centrifuges as well.

He further said that Iran has 4 tons of uranium with a richness of 3.5 to 4 percent and the Atomic Energy Organization is scheduled to produce up to 10 tons of uranium in one year.

Kamalvandi had also said on Monday that the Islamic Republic has produced 20% enriched uranium at Fordow Nuclear Facility in 12 hours.

In a brief talk with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

