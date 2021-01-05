Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 5

Iran:

20% enrichment begins at Fordow

Joumhouri-e-Eslami:

Zarif: Martyr Soleimai a heroic 'peacekeeper'

Hezbollah: Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis martyrdom put US in path of leaving region

Ettela’at:

IRGC seizes S Korean oil tanker due to environmental pollution

Iran enjoying deterrent defense, missile power

20% enrichment begins at Fordow

Etemad:

Tehran-Seol: tension before diplomacy

Ebtekar:

Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran sent necessary message to United States

Arman-e-Melli:

Another Shock to JCPOA

S Korean tanker seized in Persian Gulf

Khorasan:

Iran's response to lack of commitment to JCPOA: 20% enrichment at Fordow

RHM