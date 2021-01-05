  1. Politics
Jan 5, 2021, 9:19 AM

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 5

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 5

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, January 5.

Iran:

20% enrichment begins at Fordow

Joumhouri-e-Eslami:

Zarif: Martyr Soleimai a heroic 'peacekeeper'

Hezbollah: Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis martyrdom put US in path of leaving region

Ettela’at:

IRGC seizes S Korean oil tanker due to environmental pollution

Iran enjoying deterrent defense, missile power 

20% enrichment begins at Fordow

Etemad:

Tehran-Seol: tension before diplomacy

Ebtekar:

Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran sent necessary message to United States

Arman-e-Melli:

Another Shock to JCPOA

S Korean tanker seized in Persian Gulf

Khorasan:

Iran's response to lack of commitment to JCPOA: 20% enrichment at Fordow

RHM

News Code 168088

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News