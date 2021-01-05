Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 5

Iran:
20% enrichment begins at Fordow
Joumhouri-e-Eslami:
Zarif: Martyr Soleimai a heroic 'peacekeeper'
Hezbollah: Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis martyrdom put US in path of leaving region
Ettela’at:
IRGC seizes S Korean oil tanker due to environmental pollution
Iran enjoying deterrent defense, missile power
Etemad:
Tehran-Seol: tension before diplomacy
Ebtekar:
Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran sent necessary message to United States
Arman-e-Melli:
Another Shock to JCPOA
S Korean tanker seized in Persian Gulf
Khorasan:
Iran's response to lack of commitment to JCPOA: 20% enrichment at Fordow
