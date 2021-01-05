  1. World
Beijing reacts to 20% uranium enrichment by Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called on all JCPOA parties to remain exercise restraint after Iran's announcement over the start of 20% uranium enrichment.

The measure of the Islamic Republic of Iran in terms of increasing its uranium enrichment by 20% was followed by a reaction from the Chinese government.

China’s Foreign Ministry urged calm and restraint on Tuesday after Iran said it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility(Fordow), Reuter reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, speaking to reporters, said all parties should avoid taking steps that could exacerbate tensions.

Iran started the process of uranium enrichment up to 20% purity on Monday in line with a counteractive plan to respond to the US hostile moves against the Islamic Republic and the cooperation of European countries with it.

