Tehran denies rumors around release of Korean ship

In a statement on Saturday night, Saeed Khatibzadeh highlighted that the decisions and stances of the Judiciary Branch will be announced only by spokespersons of the body and remarks of those who have no responsibility in the area are of no value.

The remarks come as head of Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce, Hossein Tanhaei, said on Saturday that he had heard ‘positive news’ about the release of the ship, calling for a two-week of patience.

Upon court order, the IRGC seized the South Korean tanker on charges of polluting the Persian Gulf waters on January 4. All the 20 crew of the ship are safe as confirmed by the South Korean embassy in Iran.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that the Korean ship has been seized upon a judiciary order for creating environmental pollution, adding that the case is going through legal processes and the judiciary will decide on the issue.

MAH/ 5123796