Politician says Assad rejected US offer on Golan Heights

“The United States and Israel had offered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to give up the Golan Heights in exchange for [helping provide] Syrian influence in Lebanon, the recapture of Idlib and the reconstruction of Syria, but Assad rejected the offer,” Wiam Wahhab, the leader of Arab Tawhid Movement, said in an interview with Lebanon's Arabic-language Al-Jadeed TV.

Wahab further referred to some talebearers and dual agents in embassies, some of whom are members of parliament, ministers and civilians, noting that the security forces were failing to pursue them.

He said these people want the United States and the Zionist regime to strike at Hezbollah, adding, "Anyone who calls on the United States and Israel to strike at Hezbollah is a spy."

Wahab stressed that contrary to the propaganda spread by the media close to the Saudi and Western axis in Lebanon, Hezbollah does not implement Iran's agendas in the country, and these are the words of the talebearers.

In 1967, the Israeli regime waged a full-scale war against Arab territories during which it occupied a large swathe of Syria’s Golan Heights and annexed it four years later, a move never recognized by the international community.

Syria has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Heights, saying the territory must be completely restored to its control.

In March 2019, US President Donald Trump signed a decree recognizing Israeli “sovereignty” over Golan during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The Syrian lawmakers rejected all attempts made by the Zionist entity against the Golan Heights, including changing the true identity of the region and forging a fake Israeli identity for it, educational curricula, laws, and decisions for the occupied territory.

