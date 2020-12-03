UN adopts five resolutions against Israeli regime

The resolutions came in wake of yesterday’s UN Palestinian solidarity day.

According to UN Watch, the first resolution was proposed by “Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People” [A/75/L.32] and adopted by a vote of 91 – 17 – 54 (in favor – against – abstention).

“Noting with deep regret the passage of 52 years since the onset of the Israeli occupation and over 70 years since the adoption of resolution 181 (II) on 29 November 1947 and the Nakba without tangible progress towards a peaceful solution,” reads part of the resolution.

The second resolution offered by “Division for Palestinian Rights of the Secretariat” [A/75/L.33] was adopted by a vote of 84 – 25 – 53. “Requests the Division, in particular, to continue to monitor developments relevant to the question of Palestine, to organize international meetings and activities in support of the Committee’s mandate … to liaise and cooperate with civil society and parliamentarians, including through the Working Group of the Committee, to develop and expand the ‘Question of Palestine’ website,” reads part of the resolution.

“Peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine” [A/75.L.34] was the third resolution adopted by a vote of 145 – 7 – 9. “Reaffirming the illegality of Israeli settlement activities and all other unilateral measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the City of Jerusalem and of the Occupied Palestinian Territory as a whole, including the wall and its associated regime, and demanding their immediate cessation.”

The fourth was offered by “Special information program on the question of Palestine of the Department of Public Information of the Secretariat” [A/75/L.35] and adopted by a vote of 142 – 8 – 11. “Recalling the advisory opinion rendered on 9 July 2004 by the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of the construction of a wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

And the final resolution [A/75/L.29] reaffirms Syria’s sovereignty over Golan Heights that was adopted by a vote of 88 – 9 – 62. “Deeply concerned that Israel has not withdrawn from the Syrian Golan, which has been under occupation since 1967.”

Meanwhile, Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, reiterated that Syria calls on the UN to take urgent measures to put its resolutions into force and end the Israeli occupation of the Arab territories, affirming that Syria’s sovereign right on Golan is non-negotiable, inalienable and can’t be prescribed.

Al-Jaafari added during a session for the UN General Assembly on the situation in the Middle East that the General Assembly always calls on the Israeli occupation entity to end its occupation of Syrian Golan, but the international community’s inability to put its relevant resolutions into effect has doubled the obstacles standing in the way of achieving peace in the region, SANA reported.

He said that one of those obstacles is the US Administration proclamations regarding Golan and Jerusalem.

Al-Jaafari renewed Syria’s condemnation of the US administration’s proclamations as flagrant violations of the international law and UN charter.

“One of the principles of the International legitimacy is that the UN General Assembly has to call, in each session, on Israel to end its occupation of the occupied Syrian Golan and stress that any procedures taken by Israel to force its custody and administration on Golan are illegal, null and void, and they have no impact in light of resolution No. 497 of 1981,” al-Jaafari added.

He reiterated Syria’s permanent and principled stance in support of the Palestinian people’s right in self-determination and establishing their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital and the right of refugees to return Home in light of resolution No.194 for 1948.

