Names of defendants of Soleimani assassin. to be publicized

He informed that in the coming days, the names of the defendants engaged in the case of the martyrs Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were martyred by the United States of America near Baghdad airport last year, will be announced, Al-Forat News reported.

"There are 40 defendants in this case among them are Iraqis and Americans," he said.

"The investigations are going on," he added.

He noted that unfortunately, the Iraqi judiciary is under internal and external pressure in dealing with this case.

"Despite these pressures, the Iraqi judiciary has performed very well in identifying the defendants in this case," the official said. "News about these defendants will be announced in the coming days."

The news comes on the eve of the 1st anniversary of the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

HJ/5110348