  1. Politics
Jan 4, 2021, 12:45 PM

'Resistance groups in region ready for revenge'

'Resistance groups in region ready for revenge'

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – One of Hashd al-Shaabi's commanders announced on Mon. that all resistance groups in the region are ready for revenge.

Hailing former Quds Force Cmdr Lt. Gen Qasem Soleimani and his comrade Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, Ahmed al-Mousawi al-Maksusi said "Enemies will not be able to diminish the value of Soleimani and Muhandis; for their value was divine."

"Today, the Iraqi people have a volcano of anger in their hearts; especially after the assassination that took place in Baghdad," Al-Ahed quoted him as saying.

"All resistance groups in the region are ready for revenge," he added.

"The destruction of Israel is part of this revenge," the commander underscored.

HJ/FNA13991015000279

News Code 168052

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News