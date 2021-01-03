Expulsion of US troops retribution for commanders' assassins

He noted that retribution for the assassins of the victorious commanders depends on the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's resolution to expel American troops.

Al-Fayyaz made the remarks on Sunday among hundreds of thousands of people in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad who had gathered in Tahrir square to mark Resistance martyrs.

He assured that Iraqis will remain united under the flag of their country and under the banner of religious authority.

"The gathering of millions of Iraqis in Tahrir Square shows their national will," the Hashd Al-Shaabi chief said, "We are not messengers of war or violence," he said.

Regarding the process of normalization of relations between some Arab regimes and that in Tel Aviv, he stressed: "The actions of the compromisers in the normalization of relations show their weakness and distance from their nations."

Large numbers of Iraqis are gathering in Tahrir Square in Baghdad to take part in a large demonstration marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The mass demonstration is held under the title "Martyrdom and Sovereignty".

