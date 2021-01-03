Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Jan. 03

Kayhan
Republicans trying to hamper transition of power to Biden
Martyr Soleimani sought ‘resistance government’
President hails Leader’s great role in COVID battle achievements
FM spox says Biden’s word not enough, Iran should see removal of sanctions
Iran
Leader hails great contributions of late senior cleric
Rouhani says early leaving of health protocols to bring challenges in coming months
Salehi: Iran ready for 20% uranium enrichment
Salami: Iran to respond to any stupid move by enemies
Etela’at
Zionists confess assassination of Gen. Soleimani did not stop Resistance movement
Mardom Salari
Leader condoles demise of Ayat. Mesbah-Yazdi
Iranian military chiefs warn US of any adventurism
Iran sends letter to IAEA to inform imminent start of 20% uranium enrichment
MR
