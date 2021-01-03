Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Jan. 03

Kayhan

Republicans trying to hamper transition of power to Biden

Martyr Soleimani sought ‘resistance government’

President hails Leader’s great role in COVID battle achievements

FM spox says Biden’s word not enough, Iran should see removal of sanctions

Iran

Leader hails great contributions of late senior cleric

Rouhani says early leaving of health protocols to bring challenges in coming months

Salehi: Iran ready for 20% uranium enrichment

Salami: Iran to respond to any stupid move by enemies

Etela’at

Zionists confess assassination of Gen. Soleimani did not stop Resistance movement

Mardom Salari

Leader condoles demise of Ayat. Mesbah-Yazdi

Iranian military chiefs warn US of any adventurism

Iran sends letter to IAEA to inform imminent start of 20% uranium enrichment

