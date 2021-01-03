  1. Video
Jan 3, 2021, 10:28 PM

VIDEO:Commemoration ceremony of martyrs of resistance in Iraq

VIDEO:Commemoration ceremony of martyrs of resistance in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) –The commemoration ceremony of martyrs Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhndis was held at assassination venue in Iraq on Sunday. Participants chanted slogans against the Global Arrogance.

Download 12 MB

Former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) along with eight others were assassinated at Baghdad Intl. Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 by US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

News Code 168005

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    Most Viewed