Jan 2, 2021, 5:19 PM

Semnan province exports top $216mn in 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – A total of 188,430 tons of goods worth $216.42 million were exported form central Semnan province during the nine calendar months to December 20.

According to Director General of Semnan Customs Administration Ali Sa’doddin, the exports registered a 7% decline and 23% growth in terms of tonnage and value respectively in comparison with the similar period of last year.

He said the exports included 80 different commodities, including light hydrocarbon, washing powder, cooler, sweets and candy, iron and other steel products, produced by 85 small, medium and large industrial units in Semnan province.

The products were shipped to 46 international markets during the period, the top of which were Iraq, Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Russia and India.

The average value of each ton of exports from Semnan province stood at $1,148 over the period under review, up 23% compared with the corresponding period of last year.

There are over 2,000 industrial units active in Semnan province.

