Yazd exports exceed 2mn tons in 9 months

According to Mohammadreza Alamdar-Yazdi, the head of Yazd Industries, Mining and Trade, “The main products exported over the period were construction materials, such as tiles and ceramics, steel and glass products, iron bars and Molybdenum dioxide.”

He said Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Oman, Armenia, Turkey, Thailand, Kazakhstan and India were respectively Yazd’s top customers in the nine months.

Alamdar-Yazdi noted that around 41,000 tons of goods worth $137 million were imported through the province’s customs during the same period.

Industrial machinery, parts and equipment, electricity and electrode equipment, chemicals, cellulose and polymer were the main goods imported into the province.

