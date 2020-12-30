Iranian company exports 1st cargo of MEG to Istnbul by train

It was a 100-ton-consignment, produced in Shazand Petrochemical company, one of the largest petrochemical complexes, exported through Arak railway to Turkey.

Methanol and MEG (mono ethylene glycol) are the major products exported from Iran and accounted for 77 percent and 11 percent respectively of the total volume exported in 2019.

Ethylene glycol (IUPAC name: ethane-1,2-diol) is an organic compound with the formula (CH2OH)2.

It is mainly used for two purposes, as a raw material in the manufacture of polyester fibers and for antifreeze formulations. It is an odorless, colorless, sweet-tasting, viscous liquid.

Petrochemical products are among the main sources of foreign revenues for Iran, accordingly, the country is reportedly planning to launch eight petrochemical projects by the end of the current Iranian calendar year ( March 20, 2021).

As reported, 30 percent of the country’s petrochemical output is consumed domestically, adding the number of operational 70 percent of the products are exported to international markets.

HJ/IRN84167020