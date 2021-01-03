  1. Economy
Jan 3, 2021, 9:51 AM

Exports via Hormozgan prov. ports top $7bn in 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iran exported a total of 24 million tons of commodities worth $7 billion via southern Hormozgan province during the nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020 to December. 20).

According to Governor-General of Hormozgan Province Fereydoun Hemmati, the exports of goods produced in the southern province during the nine-month period hit $805 million, up 6% compared with the corresponding period of last year.

“The exports of mineral and industrial products reached $583 million, while fisheries and agricultural products had a $58 million and $164 million share respectively in Hormozgan’s exports,” Hemmati added.

The southern Iranian province exported a total of 46 million tons of goods worth $31.5 billion during the last Iranian year (March 2019-20) to register a 1% and 91% rise in tonnage and value respectively compared with the previous year.

Hormozgan is located in southern Iran, facing Oman and the UAE. Its provincial capital is Bandar Abbas. The province has 14 islands in the Persian Gulf and 1,000 km of coastline.

It is home to Iran's biggest commercial port, Shahid Rajaee.

