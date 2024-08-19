Exports from Semnan province hike 30% in 4 months

Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of Semnan province, said that 9,000 tons of commodities worth over $64 million were exported from the province in the four months, indicating a 50 percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

He said the commodities were exported to 33 countries, mentioning that Iraq, Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the UAE are the main export destinations.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, the country exported $17.5 billion non-oil goods, registering an 8.0 percent growth, year on year.

Mohammad Rezvanifar put the total value of the country’s non-oil trade in the mentioned four months at $36 billion.

In the first four months of the previous Iranian year, the country’s exports of non-oil goods stood at nearly $16 billion, while the imports during this period were about $19.5 billion. The trade balance of the country was negative $2.5 billion during this period.

