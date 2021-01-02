Leader offers condolence over demise of Ayat. Mesbah-Yazdi

In a message on Saturday, the Leader expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Mesbah-Yazdi to his honorable family, the seminaries and his pupils.

Ayatollah Khamenei further lauded the late senior cleric’s role and contributions in the Islamic studies, including writing numerous books and training top students, and prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks (in the Heavens) to the highest.

Ayatollah Mesbah-Yazdi, who was the head of Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute and Member of Assembly of Experts, passed away at the age of 86 on Friday evening.

He had also served as the chairman of the Supreme Council of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly and one of the lecturers of Qom Seminary.

MNA/5110389