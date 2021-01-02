Hezbollah offers condolence over demise of Ayat. Mesbah-Yazdi

The statement of the Lebanese Hezbollah reads, "We extend our deepest condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the family of Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi. He was a great jurist, thinker, and mystic.”

The Lebanese Hezbollah also emphasized that the Islamic Ummah lost one of its righteous and sincere human beings. The jurist spent his life in the path of Islam, the Islamic Revolution, and the Islamic Awakening.

Lebanese nation benefited from the blessings and assistance of Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi in many stages, the statement added.

Ayatollah Mesbah-Yazdi was also the former chairman of the Supreme Council of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly and one of the lecturers of Qom Seminary.

Ayatollah Mesbah-Yazdi, who had been hospitalized in one of Tehran’s hospitals a few days ago due to the exacerbation of the disease, passed away on Friday evening.

RHM/5110597