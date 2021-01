REY, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The funeral procession of prominent Iranian cleric and jurist Ayatollah Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah-Yazdi was held on Saturday in Shah Abdol-Azim Shrine in Rey.

Ayatollah Mesbah-Yazdi, who was the head of Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute and Member of Assembly of Experts, passed away at the age of 86 on Friday evening.