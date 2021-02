In a message released on Monday, the Leader condoled the demise of Ayatollah Abdollah Nazari to his honorable family and his pupils.

Ayatollah Khamenei further lauded the late senior cleric’s role and contributions in different sectors of the Islamic Revolution and prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Ayatollah Nazari passed away on Sunday at the age of 88 due to illness in Tehran.

ZZ/5136424