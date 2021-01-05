  1. Politics
Jan 5, 2021, 3:39 PM

Late Ayat. Mesbah Yazdi also famous among Sunnis: Zakzaki

Late Ayat. Mesbah Yazdi also famous among Sunnis: Zakzaki

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki, Leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), hailed salient characteristics of senior Iranian cleric late Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi, saying the Ayatollah was famous not only among Shias but also Sunnis.

One of members at the office of Islamic Movement of Nigeria said on Tuesday, “During a meeting with Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki, Leader of Nigerian Shia Islamic Movement and his wife at his detention center on Sunday, when he (Zakzaki) heard the news of passing senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah-Yazdi, he was deeply saddened.”

He, on condition of anonymity, said, “In this meeting, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki said that the demise of distinguished Iranian cleric the late Ayatollah Mesbah Yadzi is a great loss for the Islamic world.”

Sheikh Zakzaki hailed the outstanding scientific and spiritual personality of the late Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi, he said, adding, “Not only Iran but also the Islamic world has lost a great and distinguished philosopher and scholar.”

Ayatollah Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah-Yazdi Head of Imam Khomeini (RA) Educational and Research Institute and representative of people of Khorasan Razavi in Assembly of Experts passed away on Fri.

MA/IRN13991016000296

News Code 168116

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News