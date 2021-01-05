Late Ayat. Mesbah Yazdi also famous among Sunnis: Zakzaki

One of members at the office of Islamic Movement of Nigeria said on Tuesday, “During a meeting with Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki, Leader of Nigerian Shia Islamic Movement and his wife at his detention center on Sunday, when he (Zakzaki) heard the news of passing senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah-Yazdi, he was deeply saddened.”

He, on condition of anonymity, said, “In this meeting, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki said that the demise of distinguished Iranian cleric the late Ayatollah Mesbah Yadzi is a great loss for the Islamic world.”

Sheikh Zakzaki hailed the outstanding scientific and spiritual personality of the late Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi, he said, adding, “Not only Iran but also the Islamic world has lost a great and distinguished philosopher and scholar.”

Ayatollah Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah-Yazdi Head of Imam Khomeini (RA) Educational and Research Institute and representative of people of Khorasan Razavi in Assembly of Experts passed away on Fri.

