Iran’s non-oil exports to Caucasus region to boom: Official

Mehrdad Sa’adat said on Friday that Armenia’s interest in increasing the volume of its trade and business with the Islamic Republic of Iran for importing goods instead of Turkey is considered as a golden opportunity for Iranian traders and merchants so that domestic businesspersons should take advantage of this opportunity optimally.

A few days ago, a letter was released by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), based on which, it was announced that Armenia intends to replace Iranian goods with Turkey’s products due to sanctions imposed by the country against Turkey for its support of Republic of Azerbaijan in recent rows over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Sa’adat put the number of goods and products that Armenia intends to import from Iran at 2,250.

In addition, Armenia intends to import its raw materials from the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Importing its raw materials from Iran will pave the suitable ways for domestic traders and businesspersons to take the opportunity of exporting their high-quality products to Armenia.”

For this purpose, a high-ranking economic delegation, headed by the Armenian minister of economy, will travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran in late of the current Iranian month (started Dec. 22), the issue of which can be considered as an effective step in boosting bilateral trade and economic exchanges.

Chairman of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce reiterated that Iranian traders and merchants must take advantage of the opportunity created for exporting their high-quality products to Armenia in line with introducing their products to the lucrative markets of neighboring states.

