Yerevan rejects explosion of Iran-Armenia gas pipeline

The comments come after the politik.am website published a video allegedly showing the blowing up of the pipeline.

The Ministry says “the information does not correspond to reality” and adds that “the Iran-Armenia gas pipeline continues to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Armenia,” the Public Radio of Armenia reported.

The Ministry urges media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, not to cause unnecessary panic in the public.

The Iran–Armenia gas pipeline is a 140-kilometer (87 mi) long pipeline from Iran to Armenia.

The 100-kilometer (62 mi) long Iranian section runs from Tabriz to the Iran–Armenia border.

The Armenian section runs from the Meghri region to Kajaran, and another 197 kilometers (122 mi) of the pipeline is planned to reach the center of the country, where it will link up with the existing distribution network.

MNA/PR