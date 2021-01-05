Armenian economic, trade delegation to visit Iran next month

Mojtaba Mousavian, an official at Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), made the announcement, saying that negotiations on the further development of goods in the Eurasian Economic Memorandum, banking and transit agreements, and coordination for holding a special exhibition of Iran in Yerevan are among the goals of this trip.

He added that the Armenian trade delegation will also visit several production and industrial centers and review the joint production and export of products to other countries.

Yerevan government suspended the import of Turkish–made goods to Armenia for six months in response to Turkish military support for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This ban was adopted on October 20, 2020, and came into force on January 1, 2021.

An official from the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization announced that Armenia has announced that it is to replace 2,250 Turkish products with Iranian goods.

"Due to Turkish sanctions, Armenia intends to replace Iranian goods with 2,250 items imported from Turkey," the Iranian official said.

