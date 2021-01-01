114 deaths, 6,286 infections in past 24h: Health Ministry

Iran has managed to control another wave of COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

According to Lari, the daily COVID-19 cases have hit 6,286, bringing the total infections to 1,231,429.

She also noted that 114 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, adding that the total death toll is standing at 55,337.

Some 5,013 people are in critical condition of the disease, she said, adding that more than 995,570 others have already gained recovery.

Lari also said that 7,670,268 million tests have been taken across the country to diagnose the infections.

MA/5109849