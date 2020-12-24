Iran COVID-19 update: 6,178 new cases, 152 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,183,182 with the death toll standing at 54,308.

According to Lari, 5,371 patients are in critical condition while 924,685 patients have recovered.

So far, over 7.25 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The coronavirus has infected over 79.1 million people so far around the world, of whom close to 1.73 million have died and more than 55.7 million have recovered.

