US military convoy attacked in Al-Diwaniyah province

Iraqi sources reported on Monday that a roadside bomb has exploded on the way of a US coalition logistics convoy in the southern Iraqi province of Al-Diwaniyah.

The blast did not cause any casualties or damage.

On December 21, some Iraqi news sources reported on Monday that a bomb exploded on the way of an international coalition logistics convoy in Iraq’s Babil Governorate.

On December 10, the Qasim Al-Jabarin faction claimed responsibility for the explosions that targeted the international coalition supplies in Samawah and south of Baghdad.

