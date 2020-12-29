Shamkhani reacts to increase of US Army provocation in region

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) reacted to the increase of US Army provocation in the region and called it as defensive and fear-mongering show because of its past mischief.

Lifting sanctions, nation's health, livelihood top proiority

Iranian President Rouhani said on Mon. that in the few months left of his tenure, his administration has the Iranian nation's health and their livelihood besides breaking the sanctions at its top priority.

Zarif, Armenian counterpart confer on mutual coop.

In a phone talk on Mon., Iranian FM Zarfi and Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda.

Gen. Soleimani defused 3 US plots capable of affecting world

Stating that Martyr Soleimani's revenge will not be just a military one, Head of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Studies Center said that Soleimani defused 3 US plots that could affect the entire world.

Iran identifies 48 culprits in Gen. Soleimani assassination

The head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights says the country has identified 48 perpetrators involved in the January assassination of the top-anti terror commander, Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani.

Shahriari to supervise Tokyo Olympic Football Tournament

Paria Shahriari, head of Beach Soccer Committee at the Iran Football Federation, is invited to serve as commissioner in Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

121 deaths, 5,908 new infections in past 24h

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said on Monday that in the past 24 hours 121 patients have lost their lives to Covid-19, while 5,908 new cases have been discovered.

Pfizer to donate 150k Covid-19 vaccines to Iran

An official announced that Tehran is to receive 150,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the American multinational pharmaceutical corporation, Pfizer, in the near future.

FM Zarif holds talks with Senegalese, Ghanaian envoys

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with ambassadors of Ghana and Senegal to Iran on Monday in Tehran-based Foreign Ministry building.

'Iran not seeking tension but ready to defend its security'

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that Iran has never been willing to resolve its issues in another region and it is the United States who has made regional countries as bases of insecurity against Iran.

