200 US military vehicles arrived at Ain al-Asad Airbase

Dijlah website quoted an Iraqi source as saying that a large convoy of military vehicles and trucks had arrived at the Ain al-Asad Airbase in the 'Hit' area of western Al-Anbar province and American fighter jets, helicopters and drones also provided security for the convoy.

The source did not provide information on the purpose of transferring the equipment to Ain al-Asad Airbase.

As US forces entered the Ain al-Asad Airbase, ISIL elements attacked an Iraqi army checkpoint between the 'Baiji' and 'Haditha' areas in the west of Al-Anbar with light and semi-heavy weapons.

A security source told Al-Maalomah that after the ISIL attack, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were deployed to the 'Haditha' to counter possible terrorist attacks in the area.

