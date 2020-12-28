Abu Dhabi rulers reportedly seeking to replace Al-Sisi

Abu Dhabi's billion-dollar aid to Cairo after the military coup of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi led to the unprecedented alignment between the two sides and both countries followed the same policy regarding regional developments such as Libya, the Yemeni war, and the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

However, relations between the two sides have been strained for some time due to Cairo's dissatisfaction with the cooperation between Abu Dhabi and the Zionist regime in constructing a new canal between the Mediterranean and Red Seas similar to the Egyptian Suez Canal.

The New Al-Araby newspaper reported that informed sources have revealed new details about the main reason for the strained relations between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, which has affected military and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to these sources, the intelligence services close to Al-Sisi realized that UAE is struggling to find an alternative for him.

After the matter was revealed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi claimed that the move was not a conspiracy against Al-Sisi and it was carried for preparation in case of any future domestic and international incidents. The dispute ended at the same time by Al-Sisi, who accepted the UAE's apology, but the Egyptian president concealed his anger at the time.

Following the incident, the relations between Al-Sisi and the rulers of the UAE were not the same as in the past, and their differences on various issues became apparent.

