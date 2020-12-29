Two US military convoys attacked in S Iraq

According to the Iraqi sources on Tuesday two US convoys were targeted in the southern provinces of Iraq.

A convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province in the south of Iraq, Sabrin News reported.

Al-Sumaria news also reported that the convoy was affiliated with the international coalition and was targeted on the Al-Diwaniyah international Road.

The Shafaq News quoted a security source as saying that a bomb had exploded in the path of the convoy, damaging one of the vehicles.

Minutes after the news was reported, Saberin News announced that another US convoy had been targeted in the city of Samawah in Muthanna Province.

The report comes as news sources reported last Friday that four US convoys had been targeted.

According to Iraqi sources, the convoys were targeted in the provinces of Babil, Muthanna, Al-Diwaniyahand Dhi Qar.

Iraqi sources reported also on Monday that a roadside bomb has exploded on the way of a US coalition logistics convoy in the southern Iraqi province of Al-Diwaniyah.

The blast did not cause any casualties or damage.

ZZ/FNA13991009000733