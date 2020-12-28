US only be ousted by constant attacks of Islamic Resistance

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Nasr al-Shammari, the official spokesman of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, praised the bravery of Major General Qasem Soleymani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, describing the two late commanders as a source of morale and faith for the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Al-Shammari criticized the disgraced politicians who prevented the expulsion of the occupiers from Iraq, emphasizing that the Americans do not understand anything but the language of force and that the only way to expel them is through constant attacks by the Islamic Resistance.

He also called the compromising Arab regimes “traitors and corrupt” and stated that Iraq would never join the shameful project of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.

The full text of this conversation is as follows:

One year has passed since the martyrdom of Haj Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, two senior commanders of the Islamic Resistance Front. Please express your opinion about the effects of the life and martyrdom of these two precious martyrs.

The commander of Islam, Haj Ghasem Soleimani, was, in fact, the main field commander of the Islamic Resistance Axis from Palestine to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan and his activities in the Islamic Republic were not limited. Rather, his activities crossed its borders and had an active presence in all battlefields of the liberation forces against the arrogant powers, occupiers, and oppressors.

The martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also followed in his footsteps. These noble men were not military commanders who planned operations in protected war rooms; rather, there were Muhammadan and Alawi commanders who were present on the forefront of the battlefield and never sacrificed their lives to protect their fighting children. This achieved the greatest impact and the widest blessings in the battlefield because with the presence of one of them or with the presence of both, the determination of the warriors was established and the epic boiled in their blood such that sometimes they even forgot to demand the necessary facilities for the operation and moved quickly towards the battlefield with the fewest facilities.

Their existence was not only a military and epic spirit but also a source of faith, training and thought for the warriors; A capacity that these two great martyrs did not neglect even in the most difficult situations and always recommended prayers, supplications and dhikrs from the Infallibles (peace be upon them). Thus, great victories were achieved on various battlefields, despite the large influx of enemies and the intensity of the conflict.

If their life was a school of thought, their martyrdom would provide a thousand lessons because this martyrdom was a divine choice that exposed the ugliness of the aggressors’ criminal action. There are great and profound effects on this heavenly ascension such that the world after the martyrdom of these two great men is different from the world before it and in the near future, thanks to the blessing of their pure blood, we will see great results.

The demand for the expulsion of American terrorists from Iraq was one of the reactions to the martyrdom of Haj Ghasem and Abu Mahdi with the vote of the Iraqi parliament, which unfortunately has not been implemented so far. Please state the reason for the delay and the ways to expedite the fulfillment of this request.

There is no further reason for this delay. Politicians humbled by the will of the United States to form inferior governments.

They see their existence as dependent on the existence of the Americans because they have severed ties with their people and are greedy that the occupiers may give them a penny of the wealth they plunder from this country.

The only way to oust Americans is through constant attacks by the Islamic Resistance because the United States understands nothing but the language of force. No one should pay attention to the clamour and trumpets of the American media. The more they are, the more resistance there will be and they will soon go to the aid of God leaving their wretched mercenaries alone on the scene of punishment. The people will not forgive their crimes.

At the end of his presidency, Trump is trying to force the Arab countries to compromise with the Zionist regime. In this regard, four Arab regimes have compromised with Israel and it is possible that some other Arab regimes will join this train. What is your message to these Arab regimes? Do you think that the Iraqi authorities will also board the train of compromise with the Zionist regime? What is the message of al-Nujaba to those who have this dream in Iraq?

First of all, I must say that Iraq will never establish relations with the Zionist regime. The land of Ali, Husayn and Aba al-Fadhl (peace be upon them) is purer than being polluted by the compromisers. Everyone who seeks to step into this swamp has reached the end with his own hands. The divine reappearance and the fulfillment of His promise will be from this land and whoever has the slightest bit of faith will not doubt it. But the small regimes on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf have not only compromised with Israel but have been created to perpetuate the life of this criminal occupying regime and all that has happened recently has been to expose what was done in secret. They only exposed the relationships they had been hiding for years, throwing themselves into a swamp of vileness. This causes the people to reject them, leaving them no escape route and cursing the history of the ummah, a history tainted with betrayal, terror, and corruption.

What is the message of the martyrdom of Haj Ghasem and Abu Mahdi for us and the enemies of Islam?

Martyr Haj Ghasem Soleimani had an important speech with the theme that if someone in the world does not live like a martyr, he will not be martyred. Just as the life of Haj Ghasem Soleimani was instructive for all warriors and those who walk in the path of Imam Husayn (a), his martyrdom also brought the greatest lessons for the freedmen. We learned from him that the stability of belief is written in blood before words and that the Defenders of the Holy Shrines must follow Abu al-Fadhl al-Abbas (a) and be ready for their hands to be cut off and cut into pieces in the way of God.

We also learned from Martyr Soleimani that the more the paths diverge, the closer there is to the path of Waliullah al-Adham [the Friend of God, the Great – Imam al-Mahdi] (may God hasten his reappearance) and his deputy to God, even if the enemies act firmly against this path because whoever strives for a goal, no matter how long it takes, he will achieve his goal and this is how he became a martyr after forty years of jihad.

We learned from him that although the enemies can take human lives in the worst possible ways, they must not be allowed to take our faith because we will be victorious with the faith that draws strength from God Almighty. The reappearance and victory are near and every person with insight will see it.

FA/PR