Iranian cartoonist wins Indonesian fest. award

Sohrabi's cartoon has been elected from among the 80 nominees for the prize.

PAKARTI (Indonesian Cartoonist Federation) successfully completed the first Indonesian Cartoon Festival.

374 cartoonists from 48 countries with 1,496 cartoon works had participated in the event.

The Cartoon Festival was held to commemorate Pakarti's 31st birthday in the form of a cartoon contest.

The period for admitting works ran from 11 November 2020 to 14 December 2020.

The theme of this contest was “Anti Hoax” since Hoax (fake/slanderous) news has become a problem for the Indonesian nation. The correct and updated news is not or not delivered so that hoaxes can become a tool that can cause miscommunication and news disinformation and have a negative impact on the life of the nation and state.

In its implementation, Pakarti collaborated with Mafindo as the Indonesian Anti-Defamation Society Organization.

