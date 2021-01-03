Lady recieves honorary diploma from Veracruz World Film Fest.

  1. Culture
TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – "Lady", directed by Mohammad Habibi Mansour, received an honorary diploma from 7th Festival Mundial de Cine de Veracruz (Veracruz World Film Festival).

The movie narrates the ups and downs of the life of a lady "Esmat Ahmadian", the mother of the martyrs Ibrahim and Ismail Farjavani.

Esmat started economic and social activities seriously after the Iran-Iraq war so that she is one of the influential and exemplary women in Ahvaz, Khuzestan prince, today.

"Lady" is the result of two years of filmmaking with the mother of Farjavani martyrs and depicts a real picture of the life of a successful woman.

Veracruz World Film Festival, held from December 7 to 30, 2020, gathered films from the 5 continents, never been screened on the American Continent.

It was a unique event of its kind on a continental level with exclusive programming that no other film festival in the Americas has.

