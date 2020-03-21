Cartoonists challenge US arrogance with "Iran is alone”

"Iran is alone", is a media campaign recently launched by a group of Iranian artists. As a part of this campaign, 24 cartoons have been published that aim to shed light on the sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, which are causing a humanitarian catastrophe in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The contagion has resulted in 1200 deaths all over the country so far and the Iranian Ministry of Health revealed that fifty Iranians are afflicted with COVID- 19 every hour, while one person dies every ten minutes.

The cartoons have strong visual and political implications. They show the reality of the hard situation that Iran is experiencing, due to the US unjust economic sanctions on the one hand, and the coronavirus outbreak that is killing its people on the other hand. The artworks are intended to show the whole world: “You cannot be silent anymore”!