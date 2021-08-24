  1. Culture
Aug 24, 2021, 10:50 AM

Iranian cartoonist wins award at Serbian cartoon contest

Iranian cartoonist wins award at Serbian cartoon contest

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Alireza Pakdel, an Iranian cartoonist, received an award from the 21st Kragujevac Salon of Antiwar Cartoon in Serbia.

The cartoon of Iranian cartoonist Alireza Pakdel won the Bielsko-Biała Award in the 21st Kragujevac Salon of Antiwar Cartoon in Serbia among the 987 works of 469 cartoonists from 47 countries that were submitted to the event.

It is worth mentioning that Iranian cartoonist Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai has chaired the jury of the 21st Kragujevac Salon of Antiwar Cartoon in Serbia. 

Alireza Pakdel is a caricaturist, illustrator, cartoonist and character designer born in the Iranian city Mashhad in 1981. He started working on caricatures in 1994 and collaborating with many important Iranian journals like Golagha, Keyhan caricature and many more.

RHM/5287766

News Code 177727
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177727/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News