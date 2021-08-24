Iranian cartoonist wins award at Serbian cartoon contest

The cartoon of Iranian cartoonist Alireza Pakdel won the Bielsko-Biała Award in the 21st Kragujevac Salon of Antiwar Cartoon in Serbia among the 987 works of 469 cartoonists from 47 countries that were submitted to the event.

It is worth mentioning that Iranian cartoonist Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai has chaired the jury of the 21st Kragujevac Salon of Antiwar Cartoon in Serbia.

Alireza Pakdel is a caricaturist, illustrator, cartoonist and character designer born in the Iranian city Mashhad in 1981. He started working on caricatures in 1994 and collaborating with many important Iranian journals like Golagha, Keyhan caricature and many more.

RHM/5287766