24 November 2019 - 15:48

Iranian cartoonists win at Cartoon Contest Urziceni in Romania

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Three Iranian cartoonists have managed to receive the "Excellency" awards at the 13th International Cartoon Contest Urziceni in Romania.

The event’s Excellency Award (Special Diploma) in the theme-free section, dedicated to caricatures of famous people, went to Alireza Pakdel, whose work was a caricature of the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.

Two other Iranian cartoonists, Mahnaz Yazdani and Mansoureh Dehghani, also won the Excellency award in the cartoon section.

The International Cartoon Contest Urziceni is a prominent event held annually in Romania. The theme of the 13th edition of the Contest was ‘Winter Holidays’ and the theme-free section was caricatures of famous people.

