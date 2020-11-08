Iranian cartoonist wins award at Red Bull Media House

The cartoon of Rasoul Hajizadeh with the theme of preserving cultural heritage and COVID-19 won the special award at the Red Bull Media House in Austria.

In recent months, Hajizadeh has also won the honorary diploma of three international competitions in humor and graphics from China, Kenya and Colombia, and has reached a total of 83 national and international awards.

Red Bull Media House is one of the most prestigious and significant festivals in the world, which was held in Austria with the participation of 4,217 works by 480 cartoonists from 68 countries.

