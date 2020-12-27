  1. Politics
Hamas spox:

Tel Aviv is responsible for outcome of recent attack on Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that Zionist regime is responsible for the consequences of the recent attack on Gaza Strip.

The resistance movement will not give up its national duty to defend inalienable interests of Palestinian people and to break equations of the Zionist regime, Fawzi Barhoum stated.

The large-scale destruction in the recent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip indicates that Tel Aviv had already planned for it, he said.

“This is while that we are witnessing that some Arab regimes are seeking to normalize relations with the Zionist regime and international community has also remained silent on the issue,” Barhoum added.

He went on to say that all these actions make the Zionist enemy more arrogant in committing its crimes against the Palestinian people.

Israeli fighter jets targeted a number of hospitals and schools in Gaza Strip yesterday morning.

